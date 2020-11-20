Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Get Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) alerts:

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter.

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.