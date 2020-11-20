Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1,662.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ECPG opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

