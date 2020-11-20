Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Trading Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 749,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 449,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Specifically, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ECPG. Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

