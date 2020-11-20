Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $60,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

