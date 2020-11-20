Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

