Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 268,500 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFOI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.85.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

