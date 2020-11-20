EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.