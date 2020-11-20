Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Entegris worth $65,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

