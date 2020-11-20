Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

