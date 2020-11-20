Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.