EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

