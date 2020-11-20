Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE EB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 440.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 481.3% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,360 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

