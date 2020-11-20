Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

