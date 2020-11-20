Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Exact Sciences worth $59,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

