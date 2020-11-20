Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.84

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.84 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 1004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Exponent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $640,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,279.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,349 shares of company stock worth $2,000,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exponent by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exponent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.