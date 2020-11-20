F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in F.N.B. by 13.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

