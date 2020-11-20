Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after buying an additional 113,673 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $479.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $481.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

