Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.16. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 420,628 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

