Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FMHS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Farmhouse has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get Farmhouse alerts:

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.