Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

FPI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

