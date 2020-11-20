FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $66,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $279.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

