Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Given New GBX 8,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 7,250 ($94.72) to GBX 8,300 ($108.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,689.22 ($87.40).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 8,112 ($105.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,035.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,061.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,624 ($112.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $2.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58).

About Ferguson plc (FERG.L)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

