Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $270.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $214.51 and last traded at $213.01, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.35.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

