Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

