Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.63 ($80.74).

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.80.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

