Financial Analysis: Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) versus Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Anterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.00 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Anterix $1.56 million 321.86 -$37.64 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -37.20% N/A -67.02% Anterix -4,358.98% -21.21% -19.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 1 1 2 0 2.25

Anterix has a consensus target price of $63.75, indicating a potential upside of 122.13%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anterix beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

There is no company description available for Spectrum Global Solutions Inc.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

