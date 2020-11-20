Financial Contrast: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) vs. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Microchip Technology pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 19 1 2.84

Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $124.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.79% 12.16% 6.71% Microchip Technology 12.23% 24.31% 7.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.38 $83.87 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 6.29 $570.60 million $5.18 24.62

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and aerospace and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and complex programmable logic devices. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

