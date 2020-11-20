Financial Review: Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Monitronics International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $874.70 million 0.59 $37.60 million $1.10 13.95 Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.35 $565.08 million N/A N/A

Monitronics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions and Monitronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Profitability

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Monitronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 1.93% 6.24% 1.82% Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Monitronics International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs. It offers technology-enabled filing solutions for corporate clients within its capital markets offerings that allow U.S. public companies to comply with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, including filing agent services, digital document creation, and online content management tools that support their corporate financial transactions and regulatory reporting; solutions to facilitate clients' communications with their shareholders; and virtual data rooms and other deal management solutions. The company also provides technology-enabled filing solutions for alternative investment and insurance investment companies, including cloud-based tools for creating and filing regulatory documents, as well as solutions for investors designed to improve the speed and accuracy of their access to investment information. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Monitronics International Company Profile

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

