Financial Review: Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) & Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Apple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sector 5 and Apple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 5.56 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Apple $274.00 million 7,361.66 $57.41 billion $3.28 36.17

Apple has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sector 5 and Apple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple 3 15 27 0 2.53

Apple has a consensus target price of $111.48, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Apple’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple is more favorable than Sector 5.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 5 and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A Apple 20.91% 75.15% 17.63%

Volatility & Risk

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apple beats Sector 5 on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides digital content stores and streaming services; AppleCare support services; and iCloud, a cloud service, which stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents, and others. In addition, the company offers various service, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property, and provides other related services. The company serves consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and the education, enterprise, and government markets. It sells and delivers third-party applications for its products through the App Store, Mac App Store, and Watch App Store. The company also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force; and third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Apple Inc. has a collaboration with Google to develop COVID-19 tracking system for Android and iOS devices. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

