Financial Survey: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sky Petroleum has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline 16.89% 7.96% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sky Petroleum and Pembina Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 4 11 0 2.73

Pembina Pipeline has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.66%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sky Petroleum and Pembina Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.43 $1.12 billion $2.00 12.05

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Sky Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

