Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.