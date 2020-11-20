finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Insider Richard Charles Snow Buys 95,364 Shares of Stock

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) insider Richard Charles Snow bought 95,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

LON FCAP opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. finnCap Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.63 ($0.32).

Get finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.