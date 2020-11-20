First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,642,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,344 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

