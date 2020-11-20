First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Head-To-Head Survey

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get First Foundation alerts:

62.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 25.59% 12.35% 1.16% Village Bank and Trust Financial 18.92% 14.30% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 2.76 $56.24 million $1.25 14.40 Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.44 $4.48 million N/A N/A

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Foundation and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

First Foundation beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.