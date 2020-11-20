First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $44,423.50 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50.

On Tuesday, September 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,466 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $18,335,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

