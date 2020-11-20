Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FLNG opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $403.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske raised Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

