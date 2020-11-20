Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLS. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 530,403 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

