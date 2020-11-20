Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FCSMF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.