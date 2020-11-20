Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FHTX opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $20.30.

In related news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Decicco bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

