Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company delivered encouraging second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. During the quarter the company witnessed huge response for its assortment as stores started reopening. This can be attributed to pent-up demand and the effect of the fiscal stimulus that aided in-store and digital channel sales. Notably, comps rose about 18% in the second quarter. Strong sales coupled with disciplined cost control aided the company to revert to profits. Going ahead, management is on track with bolstering digital capabilities and supply chain efficiencies. Additionally, the company reinstated quarterly dividend program backed by a stable cash outlook.”

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.26.

NYSE FL opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.