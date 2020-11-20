Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,510,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,036 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,822,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,302,000 after purchasing an additional 873,620 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

