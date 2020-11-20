Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the October 15th total of 360,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.26. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 288,910 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forestar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

