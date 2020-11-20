Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

