Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 333.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

