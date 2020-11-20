Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Critical Review

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 20.51% 9.69% 0.96% Marlin Business Services -4.76% -1.77% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Financial Services and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marlin Business Services has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.71%. Given Marlin Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marlin Business Services is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Marlin Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Marlin Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $64.66 million 1.81 $16.11 million N/A N/A Marlin Business Services $166.66 million 0.73 $27.12 million N/A N/A

Marlin Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Marlin Business Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

