Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 31.59%.

OTCMKTS FKWL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Wireless from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

