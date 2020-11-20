Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,225 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.53 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

