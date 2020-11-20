Frontier Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00158609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00905950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00190331 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00366596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00091243 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,530,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

