FUTURAX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,680.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $6,726.46 and $4,680.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00080671 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001033 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020449 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004691 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

