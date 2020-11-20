FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after buying an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after buying an additional 173,031 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

